WATCH NOW: End of the growing season threatens to spread Wednesday night

The end of the growing season may spread through more of South Jersey Wednesday night. A frost advisory is in effect for Cumberland County but Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the breeze may keep it away. Joe says one more Thanksgiving like day is to come before a warm up.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Breaking News