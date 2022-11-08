 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Election day is cooler and breezier, coastal storm to follow

  • 0

The September-like, record-setting weather the past three days will give way to a more seasonable November chill for Election Day. Coastal flooding will threaten Wednesday and Thursday with more flooding possible into the weekend as the remnants of Subtropical Storm Nicole pass. Meteorologist Joe Martucci.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The September-like, record-setting weather the past three days will give way to a more seasonable November chill for Election Day.

Coastal flooding will threaten Wednesday and Thursday with more flooding possible into the weekend as the remnants of Subtropical Storm Nicole pass. Meteorologist Joe Martucci.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NJ can see NASA launch Sunday, but will weather cooperate?

NJ can see NASA launch Sunday, but will weather cooperate?

New Jersey have the opportunity to see an early morning National Aeronautics and Space Administration rocket launch from Virginia Sunday. However, weather conditions both in the state and near the rocket launch may mean a failure to launch.

Weather: Record warmth possible this September-like weekend

Weather: Record warmth possible this September-like weekend

One of the most comfortable weekends of the year, not just November, will be this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s through Monday, even for most spots at the shore. With September like nights as well, breaking a few temperature records are possible.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News