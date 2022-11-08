The September-like, record-setting weather the past three days will give way to a more seasonable November chill for Election Day.
Coastal flooding will threaten Wednesday and Thursday with more flooding possible into the weekend as the remnants of Subtropical Storm Nicole pass. Meteorologist Joe Martucci.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
