 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Early dismissals and closed roads, a recap of Monday's coastal flooding

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Moderate stage coastal flooding gripped much of the Jersey Shore on Monday, prompting schools to close early, evening meetings to be cancelled and roads to be closed. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the day of flooding, including why it could have been worse.

Moderate stage coastal flooding gripped much of the Jersey Shore on Monday, prompting schools to close early, evening meetings to be cancelled and roads to be closed. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the day of flooding, including why it could have been worse.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News