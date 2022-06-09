 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Drying out for now, your Thursday night forecast

A tornado went through Blackwood in Camden County Thursday, the second in the state this year. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the morning twister but also looks forward to a brief reprieve of dry air. Expect highs 75 to 80 degrees Friday, with a mostly sunny sky. 

