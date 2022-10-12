 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Dry Wednesday but stormy and windy Thursday

Inland towns will soak up the 70s, and the shore will stay seasonable as well. However, this will come to a head Thursday, as gusts in the 30s, followed by a line of strong thunderstorms late in the day, will usher in a cooler airmass for the weekend. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
