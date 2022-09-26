 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Dry this week but Ian's remnants felt this weekend, your forecast

Pleasant and quiet weather will continue until at least Friday, with seasonable temperatures and crisp, autumn air. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that Hurricane Ian will strike Florida mid-week. From there, New Jersey will likely see impacts from the remnants storm as it nears.

