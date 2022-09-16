 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Drought watch remains for NJ as conditions improve locally in South Jersey

The inches of rain on Sept. 6 quelled drought in parts of South Jersey in Thursday's update. However, the number of people in drought actually increased statewide. Statewide, roughly 7.2 of the 8.9 million residents statewide are in one of the four stages of drought. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains more.

