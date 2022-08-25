WATCH NOW: Drought expands in South Jersey, part of 6.3 million statewide

All of Cape May County, the southern half of Atlantic County and most of Cumberland County are officially in moderate drought by the United States Drought Monitor. The region is part of the 6.3 million people statewide who are experiencing this, as of Thursday's update.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci puts this drought in context and shows just how dry it's really been this month.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
