WATCH NOW: Drought expands in South Jersey, part of 6.3 million statewide

All of Cape May County, the southern half of Atlantic County and most of Cumberland County are officially in moderate drought by the United States Drought Monitor. The region is part of the 6.3 million people statewide who are experiencing this, as of Thursday's update.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci puts this drought in context and shows just how dry it's really been this month.

