Join your community leaders and utilities to learn what you need to be prepared for Hurricane Season and updates on COVID-19 with the Downbeach Community meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 19.
The Downbeach Community Meeting will be virtual, on Facebook Live, for due to the coronavirus pandemic. Residents of Ventnor, Margate and Longport are encouraged to bring questions regarding COVID-19, the record breaking hurricane season and emergency management.
Representatives from: Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Atlantic County, South Jersey Gas, Atlantic City Electric, and Ventnor Veterinarian will be on hand to help you stay prepared and respond to questions. Martucci and Jim Eberwine, Absecon Office of Emergency Management Coordinator and Retired National Weather Service Meteorologist, will provide an update to the remainder of the very busy hurricane season. South Jersey had already experience a direct landfall from Tropical Storm Fay on July 10 as well as damaging winds and tornados from Tropical Storm Isaias on Aug. 4.
1 of 42
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar. Dr. Jessica Grant, a Ventnor Veterinarian, speaks about animal safety and preparedness.
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar. Jake Lees, Deputy Coordinator, Office of Emergency Management of Atlantic County.
GALLERY: Hurricane seminar at Downbeach Community Meeting in Ventnor
1 of 42
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar. Dr. Jessica Grant, a Ventnor Veterinarian, speaks about animal safety and preparedness.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar. Jake Lees, Deputy Coordinator, Office of Emergency Management of Atlantic County.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University.
I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.