WATCH NOW: Days of coastal flooding to start, your Wednesday night forecast

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until Wednesday evening as up to a foot of water is expected on roadways near the bays. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has a look at where can flood during the high tide. Joe says strong northeast winds around a coastal storm will continue into Wednesday night but expect a calmer and brighter Thursday.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.