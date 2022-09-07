 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Days of coastal flooding to start, your Wednesday night forecast

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until Wednesday evening as up to a foot of water is expected on roadways near the bays. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has a look at where can flood during the high tide. Joe says strong northeast winds around a coastal storm will continue into Wednesday night but expect a calmer and brighter Thursday.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

