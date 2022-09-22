 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

WATCH NOW: Cool breezy air with dangerous surf developing, your forecast

With the rain behind South Jersey gusty winds and true fall air will rush in for Friday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that high temperatures will stay in the mid-60s, the coolest since late May. Joe explains how long the chill will last and looks at the dangerous surf here from Hurricane Fiona.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Breaking News