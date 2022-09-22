WATCH NOW: Cool breezy air with dangerous surf developing, your forecast

With the rain behind South Jersey gusty winds and true fall air will rush in for Friday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that high temperatures will stay in the mid-60s, the coolest since late May. Joe explains how long the chill will last and looks at the dangerous surf here from Hurricane Fiona.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
