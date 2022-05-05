 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Comfortable but long lasting storm to come, your Thursday forecast

Enjoy Thursday because between Friday and Wednesday it will turn stormy. A combination of heavy rain, 20-30 mph sustained winds and rounds of tidal flooding will threaten. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is on hand to explain it all.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
