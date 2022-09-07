WATCH NOW: Coastal flooding takes over Atlantic City Wednesday

Minor, nuisance flood stage brought salt water onto the roads in Atlantic City, where Meteorologist Joe Martucci was Wednesday evening. Up to five inches of water was on the corner of New Jersey and Melrose Avenue, with more water near Cape May. The combination of northeast winds and Saturday's full moon brought the flooding.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
