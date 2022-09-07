 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Coastal flooding takes over Atlantic City Wednesday

Minor, nuisance flood stage brought salt water onto the roads in Atlantic City, where Meteorologist Joe Martucci was Wednesday evening. Up to five inches of water was on the corner of New Jersey and Melrose Avenue, with more water near Cape May. The combination of northeast winds and Saturday's full moon brought the flooding.

Local Weather

