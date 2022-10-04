 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Coastal flood alerts remain Tuesday night, but end is near

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Coastal flooding hit the shore for the fourth day in a row, with some seeing moderate flood stage for the third consecutive day. Rain and gusty winds gripped the shore as well. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the storm is almost done, though. He forecasts out the rest of it and looks forward to brighter weather.

Coastal flooding hit the shore for the fourth day in a row, with some seeing moderate flood stage for the third consecutive day. Rain and gusty winds gripped the shore as well. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the storm is almost done, though. He forecasts out the rest of it and looks forward to brighter weather.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News