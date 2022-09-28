WATCH NOW: Clouds build into Thursday ahead of Ian, here's what we know

Major Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa Island near Fort Myers, Florida. New Jersey is still on track to receive wind, rain and tidal flooding for several days and it'll all start Saturday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci takes you through the full forecast.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Local Weather
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
