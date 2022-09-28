 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Clouds build into Thursday ahead of Ian, here's what we know

  • 0

Major Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa Island near Fort Myers, Florida. New Jersey is still on track to receive wind, rain and tidal flooding for several days and it'll all start Saturday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci takes you through the full forecast.

Major Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa Island near Fort Myers, Florida. New Jersey is still on track to receive wind, rain and tidal flooding for several days and it'll all start Saturday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci takes you through the full forecast.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News