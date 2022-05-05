WATCH NOW: Calm before a multi-impact storm, your Thursday night forecast

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll be a miserable Mother's Day Weekend, with wind, rain and days of coastal flooding. This storm starts Friday and won't get out until Wednesday. Joe breaks down this storm impact by impact, so you can plan.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
