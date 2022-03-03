WATCH NOW: Brief cold snap and review of March 1962 storm, Thursday night forecast

A tap to the arctic is in play for one day as we go into Friday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we'll warm up to shorts weather by Monday, with 70s expected inland. Joe has the full forecast and also a brief look back at the Ash Wednesday storm of 1962, which is this weekend.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
