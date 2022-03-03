 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Brief cold snap and review of March 1962 storm, Thursday night forecast

  • 0

A tap to the arctic is in play for one day as we go into Friday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we'll warm up to shorts weather by Monday, with 70s expected inland. Joe has the full forecast and also a brief look back at the Ash Wednesday storm of 1962, which is this weekend. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News