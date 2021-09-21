 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Autumnal equinox marks beginning of fall in NJ, Northern Hemisphere
WATCH NOW: Autumnal equinox marks beginning of fall in NJ, Northern Hemisphere

Sept. 22 marks the autumnal equinox, which means the beginning of fall for the Northern Hemisphere. During an equinox, days and nights are almost equal and days become shorter afterward.

Sept. 22 marks the autumnal equinox, which means the beginning of fall for the Northern Hemisphere. The equinox occurs when the sun's direct rays pass over the equator on its journey from the Northern to Southern Hemisphere. In 2021, that will occur at 3:20 p.m. 

Contrary to popular belief, the length of the day will be more than 12 hours in New Jersey. Atlantic City International Airport will see 12 hours and 8 minutes of daylight. This is because the sun is a disk in the sky, not a point. Therefore, sunrise occurs when the top of the sun's disk is visible on the horizon. Sunset occurs when the sun is no longer visible on the horizon. However, the time when the top and bottom of the disk appear and reappear takes a few minutes, thus leading to the longer than 12 hour day. 

