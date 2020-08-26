Joe's 7 Day Forecast TCMS Image

Your home for the complete shore and mainland forecast, year round, is with Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City. 

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says northwest winds overnight cleaned out our air. Dew points will be fall like. Joe explains how long it will last. 

Tropical Storm Laura to be a major hurricane at landfall on the Gulf Coast

