Joe August 14
JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it's not a washout, but times out the rest of the rain for Friday. Joe then says a '50-50' weekend is coming up and minor coastal flooding will be around, too.

(Note Joe will be out for the rest of the day, so there is no evening video Friday)

Watch Now: Related Video

Diagnosing a heat-related illness

Load comments