Joe's 7 Day Forecast TCMS Image

Your home for the complete shore and mainland forecast, year round, is with Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City. 

Meteorologist Joe Martucci is tracking more showers Friday as east winds bring another cooler day to South Jersey. Joe breaks down just how wet Friday will be, and a look toward a '50-50' weekend.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Diagnosing a heat-related illness

Load comments