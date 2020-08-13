Joe Martucci and Palma Accardi

From left to right: Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Palma Accardi, Co-Host of 'Tidal Flooding Talk' from the New Jersey Coastal Coalition. 

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

Meteorologist Joe Martucci is in Margate, where, like the rest of South Jersey, a flash flood watch is in effect. Joe times out the rain and explains whether the weekend will be dry with Palma Accardi of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition, who tries out Joe's "Italian Lightning Round".

