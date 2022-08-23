 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Atlantic City Airshow forecast and more, your Wednesday outlook

The shore's biggest event will be in Atlantic City with the Atlantic City Air show. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says you couldn't ask for a better forecast for the beaches. The inland areas will sizzle though in what could be another heat wave.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
