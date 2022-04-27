 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: April ends feeling more like March, your Wednesday forecast

Temperatures will be 10 to even 15 degrees below average for the rest of the week, despite the strong April sun trying to cut the chill. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what's making it so cool as well as if there's any chance of 70s or 80s in the extended mainland and shore extended forecast.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
