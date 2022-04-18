 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: An April freeze and a coastal storm, forecast for week of April 18

Freeze warnings will be in effect through mid-Monday morning, threatens sensitive plants and crops. After that, a small coastal storm will work through New Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci tells you about the rain, wind and coastal flooding to come. Conditions calm down for the end of the week.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
