WATCH NOW: A smoky summer solstice, your Tuesday forecast

The longest day of the year is Tuesday and Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we'll need all of that daylight to get the sunshine, as clouds fill in during the afternoon. Joe says new areas will smell and see smoke from that 12,000 acre blaze in Wharton State Forest, too, as the wind direction changes.
