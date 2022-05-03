WATCH NOW: A rollercoaster ride of temperatures, your Tuesday forecast

The next seven days will see temperatures go back and forth. However, it'll be between seasonable and chilly temperatures only. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains when the 70s and 80s will be here to stay and look at the next rain maker coming in Tuesday night.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
