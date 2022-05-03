 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

WATCH NOW: A rollercoaster ride of temperatures, your Tuesday forecast

The next seven days will see temperatures go back and forth. However, it'll be between seasonable and chilly temperatures only. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains when the 70s and 80s will be here to stay and look at the next rain maker coming in Tuesday night.

