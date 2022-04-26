WATCH NOW: A one day special of warm weather, your Tuesday forecast

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week and the only day with above average temperatures, Meteorologist Joe Martucci. A rainy cold front late Tuesday will send temperatures back down for the rest of the week, though with plenty of sunshine.
Local Weather
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
