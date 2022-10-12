 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: A mild Wednesday night but summery strong storms Thursday

Wednesday night will be more like mid-September than mid-October as southerly winds blow. Those south winds will juice up the atmosphere for strong to even severe storms Thursday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is here to time them out and tell you what to expect.

