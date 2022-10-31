 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: A few tricks and treats in South Jersey's Halloween forecast

Warm air and a mostly dry Monday will be the treats in the Halloween forecast. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there will be a few tricks for the afternoon and evening as well. Joe has the Halloween and full extended forecast, which is looking mild, too.

