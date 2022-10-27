 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: A drier and brighter Thursday ahead in South Jersey

With days of low clouds, mist and drizzle, it felt like we’ve been lost in the fog this week. However, high pressure moves in Thursday and continues through the weekend, ushering in bright, crisp air. That will come at the expense of tidal flooding, though.

