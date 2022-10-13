 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: 60 mph gusts, heavy rain likely Thursday, here's when

Strong southerly winds will juice up the environment enough to bring thunderstorms, possibly severe ones, Thursday evening. Take in your unsecured outdoor objects to be safe. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more. On the other end of the storms will be an autumnal weekend with a good amount of sun.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
