 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: 50s through Saturday, but snow to come after; your Thursday forecast
0 Comments
top story spotlight

WATCH NOW: 50s through Saturday, but snow to come after; your Thursday forecast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday will be the warmest, dry day since Dec. 26. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the taste of early spring will continue until Saturday but old man winter will roar in for Sunday as a coastal storm nears.

Thursday will be the warmest, dry day since Dec. 26. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the taste of early spring will continue until Saturday but old man winter will roar in for Sunday as a coastal storm nears. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News