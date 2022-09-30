 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: 4 days of coastal flooding, wind and rain, what to know for NJ

  • 0

A wind-swept rain came through Friday night. Expect more of the same on Saturday as coastal flooding enters the picture. We're just in the beginning of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which will shape our weather through Wednesday. Is this a major storm? No. A pain in the butt? For sure. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

A wind-swept rain will come through. 

Expect more of the same on Saturday morning as coastal flooding enters the picture in the afternoon. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

We're just in the beginning of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which will shape our weather through Wednesday.

Is this a major storm? No

A pain in the butt? For sure. 

Here's what to know. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News