WATCH NOW: 4 days of coastal flooding, wind and rain, what to know for NJ

A wind-swept rain will come through.
Expect more of the same on Saturday morning as coastal flooding enters the picture in the afternoon.
We're just in the beginning of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which will shape our weather through Wednesday.
Is this a major storm? No
A pain in the butt? For sure.
Here's what to know.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
