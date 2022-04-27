 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: 20s for wind chills as winter gives last shot, Wed. night forecast

if winter year round is your thing, it's tough to get much better than this April 28. A breezy wind and cold air will put morning wind chills in the 20s. Keep the winter coats handy the next couple of mornings, too, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

