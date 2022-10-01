 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: 2 days into this storm, another 3 of rain, wind, tidal flooding

  • 0

Call Sunday the second quarter of this days long storm that continues to bring wind, rain, tidal flooding and beach erosion to the area. As mentioned in previous forecast, this is not a major impact storm. However, this will be a nuisance. This storm is a good reminder that nor'easter season is quickly approaching. We'll see more of this, although likely not for 5 days in a row, in the months ahead. Here's what to know with Meteorologist Joe Martucci

Call Sunday the second quarter of this days long storm that continues to bring wind, rain, tidal flooding and beach erosion to the area.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

As mentioned in previous forecast, this is not a major impact storm. However, this will be a nuisance.

This storm is a good reminder that nor'easter season is quickly approaching. We'll see more of this, although likely not for 5 days in a row, in the months ahead. 

Here's what to know with Meteorologist Joe Martucci.

This severe weather update is brought to you by Atlantic City Electric

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News