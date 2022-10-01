WATCH NOW: 2 days into this storm, another 3 of rain, wind, tidal flooding

Call Sunday the second quarter of this days long storm that continues to bring wind, rain, tidal flooding and beach erosion to the area.
As mentioned in previous forecast, this is not a major impact storm. However, this will be a nuisance.
This storm is a good reminder that nor'easter season is quickly approaching. We'll see more of this, although likely not for 5 days in a row, in the months ahead.
Here's what to know with Meteorologist Joe Martucci.
