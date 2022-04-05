 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: 1 to 3 inches of rain likely this week, your Tuesday forecast

  • 0

Five to six days in a row will have rain somewhere in South Jersey. One to three inches of rain will be likely, which will help to quell the drought south of Route 30. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains when the wettest days will be. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather: Winds stay strong Friday, weekend mostly dry

Weather: Winds stay strong Friday, weekend mostly dry

April won't be fooling anybody. April showers will bring May flowers that will come true Friday with a shower or two. However, the gusty winds may be the bigger story. The weekend will then be mostly dry, with just a few Sunday showers.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News