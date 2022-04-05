WATCH NOW: 1 to 3 inches of rain likely this week, your Tuesday forecast

Five to six days in a row will have rain somewhere in South Jersey. One to three inches of rain will be likely, which will help to quell the drought south of Route 30. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains when the wettest days will be.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
