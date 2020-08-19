082819_gal_hurrmeeting

On August 28th 2019, at the Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor, Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar.

Join your community leaders and utilities to learn what you need to be prepared for Hurricane Season and updates on COVID-19 with the Downbeach Community meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 19. 

The Downbeach Community Meeting will be virtual, on Facebook Live, for due to the coronavirus pandemic. Residents of Ventnor, Margate and Longport are encouraged to bring questions regarding COVID-19, the record breaking hurricane season and emergency management. 

The meeting will be live streamed on The Press of Atlantic City's (www.facebook.com/pressofac) and Meteorologist Joe Martucci's Facebook pages (www.facebook.com/joemartwx) instead of the typical, in person event. 

Representatives from: Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Atlantic County, South Jersey Gas, Atlantic City Electric, and Ventnor Veterinarian will be on hand to help you stay prepared and respond to questions. Martucci and Jim Eberwine, Absecon Office of Emergency Management Coordinator and Retired National Weather Service Meteorologist, will provide an update to the remainder of the very busy hurricane season. South Jersey had already experience a direct landfall from Tropical Storm Fay on July 10 as well as damaging winds and tornados from Tropical Storm Isaias on Aug. 4.

