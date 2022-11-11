 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch how high winds, rain, possible tornado come Friday from Nicole's remnants

After talking about it all week long, the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will make its way through South Jersey on its ride up the East Coast. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is here to talk time out the two rounds of rain, the strong winds and the tornado potential.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

