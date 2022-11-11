Watch Friday update on rain, wind, low tornado threat with Joe Martucci

A wind advisory for strong to damaging winds will go into effect at 11 p.m. Friday as the remnants of Nicole continue to move through. Joe says funnel clouds spotted in North Carolina and Virginia may make it into South Jersey later Friday. Joe times it all out and looks beyond the storm to the rest of the week.
