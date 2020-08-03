Meteorologist Joe Martucci will lead a panel discussion with three different emergency management officials in South Jersey ahead of Isaias, at 4 p.m. on Facebook Live. 

Ventnor, Margate and Absecon will be represented by Donna Peterson, Chuck LaBarre and Jim Eberwine, respectively. All three are emergency management coordinators for their towns. They will be able to discuss how their towns have prepared for the storm, procedures for Tuesday and key messages.

Memorial Day Weekend Weather

Margate lifeguard Lieutenant Chuck LaBarre checks out the empty beach near one of the new lifeguard stands on the beach at Decatur Street, in Margate, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
HURRICANE CONFERENCE

Jim Eberwine, Meteorologist retired National Weather Service speaks during the 2016 Cape-Atlantic Severe Weather Conference at Ocean City Music Pier Thursday, Sept 15, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

The feed will be live streamed on the Facebook pages for The Press of Atlantic City as well as Martucci. Viewers, especially those in the above mentioned towns, are encouraged to bring questions. 

Isaias is expected to move near or through New Jersey Tuesday afternoon. The worst impacts of the storm will be between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., when tropical storm winds, heavy rain, 1 to 2 feet of storm surge and weak tornadoes will be expected. Martucci's forecast has reduced the threat of rainfall flooding, while increasing the risk of damaging winds. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Diagnosing a heat-related illness

Load comments