 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH: Downed trees litter parts of Little Egg Harbor Township following Monday storm
0 Comments
featured

WATCH: Downed trees litter parts of Little Egg Harbor Township following Monday storm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Bennett, 25, of Gloucester City, and Lenny Mendola, 24, of Roseland, check out storm damage to part of the Freedom Field Blue Trail in Little Egg Harbor Township.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A storm Monday downed trees that blocked pathways of the Freedom Field Blue Trail, causing significant damage.

Trees could be seen uprooted along the trail after the storm that occurred before dawn.

Severe thunderstorm warnings had been issued in parts of South Jersey, but Little Egg Harbor wasn't included in that.

This cluster of storms was also responsible for the largest January hail stone in New Jersey on record, coming in around the size of a nickel.

Radar data hints that a rotating storm — a storm with circulation — caused the damage, but the National Weather Service plans to make a final determination of that.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Bennett, 25, of Gloucester City, Camden County, and Lenny Mendola, 24, of Roseland, Essex County, checked out the damage Thursday. Bennett said it's hard to determine what caused the damage, whether it's straight-line winds or a possible tornado.

"We're not sure exactly how far back the damage goes and what the overall orientation is," said Bennett, a meteorology student at Rutgers University who runs the site njweatherwatchers.com

Mendola said evidence points toward a rotating storm.

"One thing we can say for sure is all the trees are uprooted, and we did notice there could be some type of like convergence pattern," Mendola said. "So we don't think that it is straight line (wind damage)."

Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

ONLINE

See video and more photos of the damage in Little Egg at PressofAC.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News