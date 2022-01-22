WATCH: Downed trees litter parts of Little Egg Harbor Township following Monday storm

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A storm Monday downed trees that blocked pathways of the Freedom Field Blue Trail, causing significant damage.
Trees could be seen uprooted along the trail after the storm that occurred before dawn.
Severe thunderstorm warnings had been issued in parts of South Jersey, but Little Egg Harbor wasn't included in that.
This cluster of storms was also responsible for the largest January hail stone in New Jersey on record, coming in around the size of a nickel.
Radar data hints that a rotating storm — a storm with circulation — caused the damage, but the National Weather Service plans to make a final determination of that.
Robert Bennett, 25, of Gloucester City, Camden County, and Lenny Mendola, 24, of Roseland, Essex County, checked out the damage Thursday. Bennett said it's hard to determine what caused the damage, whether it's straight-line winds or a possible tornado.
"We're not sure exactly how far back the damage goes and what the overall orientation is," said Bennett, a meteorology student at Rutgers University who runs the site njweatherwatchers.com.
Mendola said evidence points toward a rotating storm.
"One thing we can say for sure is all the trees are uprooted, and we did notice there could be some type of like convergence pattern," Mendola said. "So we don't think that it is straight line (wind damage)."
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.
