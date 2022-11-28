Warmth turns chilly Dec. 5-9, see Joe and Sean's winter forecast in Snow Search

Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Snow Search is Lee Enterprises weekly longer range weather outlook. Created once a week by Joe and Sean, the duo look beyond the seven day forecast to see what winter storms and cold you should be on alert for.
