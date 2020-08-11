Wednesday will be as typical a summer day as you can get, with a little heat, plenty of muggy air and afternoon thunderstorms. Then, I continue to track an active end of the week, with spotty areas of heavy rain and flooding.
There will be a little bit of fog to start off our Wednesday, but nothing like the pea soup that enveloped parts of the area Tuesday morning.
If you don’t have the fog, you have a mix of sun and clouds, with the clouds coming from a key player in our forecast for the rest of the week, a cold front that will drape along the New Jersey Turnpike. Temperatures will start off in the low to mid-70s.
The morning and midday will be dry and good for outdoor activities or work, you will just have to bear the sticky air. Then, after 1 p.m. or so, scattered thunderstorms will fire up.
The storms should move at a pretty good clip, but an hour’s worth of heavy rain will dot South Jersey until about 7 p.m. or so, when a stabilizing sea breeze will push them out to the west.
Afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 80s well inland to the low 80s at the shore. Dew points will be in the low 70s, so it will feel like the mid-90s during the day.
Wednesday evening will see a mainly clear to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall only into the 70s by midnight.
My thoughts have not changed about Thursday and Friday.
Isolated morning storms will increase to scattered coverage for the afternoon and early evening, with just a rogue shower overnight.
I’m not expecting a washout. However, if you plan to tackle an all-day outdoor project or travel a distance to go to the beach, it’ll best be left to another day.
Any shower or storm that forms will have plenty of moisture to work with. Precipitable water values — the number you get if you wrung out all of the moisture in a column of the atmosphere and measured it — will be between 2 and 2.25 inches.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, that’s in the top 1% to 25% of all PWAT values.
With that, the potential for roadway, stream and creek flooding will be there. Not everywhere will flood, but a few places will have issues.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s Thursday on a southerly wind.
Winds will flip to the east for Friday, capping highs in the upper 70s to near 80 everywhere.
