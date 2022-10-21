WACH NOW: Rutgers football homecoming forecast against Indiana

Rutgers will continue their streak of dry weather for homecoming Saturday as the Scarlet Knights football team takes on Indiana at SHI Stadium. Meteorologist Joe Martucci, Rutgers alum and football season ticket holder says bring the jacket but you won't need it for the game.
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017.
I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Sunday will be splendidly seasonable, but a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Monday will be mild, too, but it'll come with rain showers. It when those showers pass that we unlock the gates to a stretch of deep fall conditons.
The past three days of a Thanksgiving like chill is behind us. Now, we get ready for a warm up that will last through the rest of October. However, our second coastal storm of the month looks to hit Sunday into Monday.