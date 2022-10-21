 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WACH NOW: Rutgers football homecoming forecast against Indiana

  • 0

Rutgers will continue their streak of dry weather for homecoming Saturday as the Scarlet Knights football team takes on Indiana at SHI Stadium. Meteorologist Joe Martucci, Rutgers alum and football season ticket holder says bring the jacket but you won't need it for the game. Knights of The Raritan (KTR) was created for all student-athletes that represent Rutgers University. KTR’s mission is to provide those student-athletes with the resources and opportunities they deserve during their time On The Banks. For more information or to become a member, click here: https://knightsoftheraritan.com/join/

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Rutgers will continue their streak of dry weather for homecoming Saturday as the Scarlet Knights football team takes on Indiana at SHI Stadium. Meteorologist Joe Martucci, Rutgers alum and football season ticket holder says bring the jacket but you won't need it for the game.

Knights of The Raritan (KTR) was created for all student-athletes that represent Rutgers University. KTR’s mission is to provide those student-athletes with the resources and opportunities they deserve during their time On The Banks. For more information or to become a member, click here: https://knightsoftheraritan.com/join/

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News