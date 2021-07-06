VOTE: Grade the shore's weather this Fourth of July weekend

A weekend in Florida for the Fourth of July holiday meant soaking up the heat and humidity near the tropics, rather than South Jersey.

That means I need your help. As I do every week, I grade the weekend weather at the shore and post the updates on my social media pages. At the end of the year, I do a shore summer report card video from Ocean City High School the week after Labor Day.

However, since I wasn't here, I'll leave it up to you. What letter grade would you give the weather at the shore for Independence Day Weekend? This is for Friday, all the way through Monday, given that many of us dip out of the workweek early to celebrate.

Voting ends 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Typically, an "A" goes to a weekend that is dry during the day, with a good amount of sun, lower humidity, a slight breeze and highs 75 to 85 at the shore. An "F" is typically reserved for weekend washouts with chilly and windy weather, which almost happened Memorial Day Weekend.

By the way, I saw about 15 minutes of sun in Florida the whole weekend. Go figure, the humid airmass and a front kept clouds around all the time. There was more bright sky in Jersey!

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

