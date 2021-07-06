VOTE: Grade the shore's weather this Fourth of July weekend

A weekend in Florida for the Fourth of July holiday meant soaking up the heat and humidity near the tropics, rather than South Jersey.
That means I need your help. As I do every week, I grade the weekend weather at the shore and post the updates on my social media pages. At the end of the year, I do a shore summer report card video from Ocean City High School the week after Labor Day.
However, since I wasn't here, I'll leave it up to you. What letter grade would you give the weather at the shore for Independence Day Weekend? This is for Friday, all the way through Monday, given that many of us dip out of the workweek early to celebrate.
The holiday weekend weather at the shore was
Grades should take into account the weather from Friday to Monday at the shore
Voting ends 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Typically, an "A" goes to a weekend that is dry during the day, with a good amount of sun, lower humidity, a slight breeze and highs 75 to 85 at the shore. An "F" is typically reserved for weekend washouts with chilly and windy weather, which almost happened Memorial Day Weekend.
We have changes to the forecasted 4th of July weekend report card at the shore!— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) July 2, 2021
Friday ⬆
Saturday ⬇
Sunday ↔
Monday ⬇ (still really good, though) pic.twitter.com/erEbGr57oC
By the way, I saw about 15 minutes of sun in Florida the whole weekend. Go figure, the humid airmass and a front kept clouds around all the time. There was more bright sky in Jersey!
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Spotty morning showers give way to a likely dry, mostly cloudy afternoon
A dry morning. Scattered to widespread showers and storms develop for the p.m.
Mostly sunny, with isolated p.m. storms
Plenty of sunshine. Warm, but not too humid. An isolated p.m. storm possible.
Plenty of sunshine. More humid.
Mostly sunny
Spotty storms around as Tropical Storm Elsa possibly nears.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci