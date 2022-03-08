 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virtual coastal flooding awareness presentation to talk place March 18

Tidal flood

Melrose Ave and Connecticut Ave in Atlantic City Wednesday Oct 27, 2021. coastal flooding expected on the back-end of our nor'easter. High end minor to low end moderate stage coastal flooding will be present with the 12PM hour high tides. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub is planning a virtual Coastal Awareness presentation and explanation of the “MyCoast New Jersey” app on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022 at noon. 

The app allows the public to submit photos in data to areas that receive flooding, both due to coastal flooding, involving the winds and moon, as well as stormwater flooding, which involves rain and infrastructure. 

The public can register for the webinar here. There is no cost to register for this virtual event. If you cannot attend, the webinar will be recorded and posted on the ACM Hub site.

Vanessa Tropiano, Coastal Training Program Coordinator with the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve, near the southern tip of Long Beach Island and Brigantine, will discuss the science behind coastal flooding. Meteorologist Joe Martucci will also be present to discuss the Rutgers University Report on Rising Seas and Coastal Storms and it's impact to the shore. The Federal Emergency Management Association's (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS) flood discount program. 

To date Avalon and Sea Isle City lead the state with 35% flood insurance discounts through the FEMA CRS program, with a level three rating. Ratings range from ten to one. No discounts are given at level ten, but 5% discounts are given for each stage up to level one. 

The Atlantic-Cape May County Regional Hub is a coalition of 35 Green Teams in Atlantic and Cape May County formed to share information and resources in order to support collective efforts to help local communities become more sustainable.

