UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm watch dropped as storms move out

Damaging winds threaten and even a tornado will not be ruled out as a line of strong storms moves in from the west.

What's the difference between an advisory, watch and warning? The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather …

A severe thunderstorm watch was effect for all of New Jersey, except Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties until a little before midnight Thursday night.

We at The Press of Atlantic City have been providing live updates into the night about conditions, damage and your reports.

If you have a photo or video that you took safely and would like to have featured on our website or on Joe's social media, send it in to www.pressofac.com/photosubmissions. Follow Joe on his social channels to connect with him.

LIVE UPDATES

11:20 p.m. video update:

11:10 p.m. - The good news is that the severe threat is diminishing quickly. That was possible throughout the lead up into the storm. With the destabilizing sun down and the rain already seen along the coast, there isn't much in the way of juicy, unstable air to work with. The severe thunderstorm watch is still in effect for Ocean County, Burlington County, Salem County, Gloucester County and Camden County on north, but that's it.

10:15 p.m. - 10% of Margate is without power right now. Per Margate City Fire Departure, part the south end of Margate without power. Fire Station 1 is running on generator power. The strong winds have brought sporadic power outages to the region this evening.

10:10 p.m.: We're in the windows for severe weather. Up until this time, we've seen rain in South Jersey but it's been just that, rain. 0.13 inches has fallen in Atlantic City, 0.10 inches has fallen in Seaside Heights and a few hundredths of an inch has fallen in most other places.

The storms are just entering the northwest corner of New Jersey. We've seen one tornado with this line in western Pennsylvania, with tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

I still believe damaging winds and a tornado are in the realm of possibility somewhere in the region. Likely, it's in Ocean County, where the line had held up the most. Still, it's worth it to be weather aware everywhere.

The main threat window for us will be 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday night.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.