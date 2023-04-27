Up to 4 inches of rain is likely as back-to-back storms hit New Jersey Friday into Monday. Coastal flooding will threaten Sunday into Monday as well, with gusty winds throughout. However, don’t fret about your weekend outdoor plans just yet.

The rain is much needed. A new update from the United States Drought Monitor will be released Thursday, and it’ll likely have portions of South Jersey in “abnormally dry” conditions. That’s a transitional stage between drought and OK conditions. In short, some rain is nice when you’re in this stage.

The way this breaks down, I see the storms impacting us between these times.

For storm one, rain will develop between 2 and 5 p.m. Friday. Between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, the steady rain will end. However, spotty showers will continue into the day. There’s a lot of interest in the Bayfest forecast for Somers Point. I’m confident in dry time, but setting up will be an issue with the rain.

Saturday night through Sunday at sunset should be rain-free. It won’t look the nicest; it’ll get gusty as the day goes on, plus drizzle could still fly around. However, if you wanted to golf or go for a run, you should be OK.

The next round of rain should arrive between 7 and 10 p.m. Sunday. A steady, even heavier rain will fall Sunday night. Thunderstorms will be possible. At some point Monday morning, the rain will end.

A quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain is likely in the first storm. Meanwhile, 0.75 to 2.25 inches of rain is likely in the second storm. If there is rainfall flooding, it will come late Sunday into early Monday.

Then, the wind. Wind damage is possible with the second storm, both from the thunderstorm threat as well as the gusts. Top gusts at the shore should reach 50 mph, enough to cause isolated damage. Inland areas should see winds around 40 mph. Sustained winds will be from the southeast 15 to 20 mph Sunday afternoon, rising to 20 to 30 mph Sunday night into Monday morning.

Coastal flooding will then be the last concern. I can see this for up to two hours on either side of high tide Sunday a.m. (Atlantic Ocean high tide in the 4 a.m. hour), Sunday p.m. (4:30 to 5:30 p.m.), Monday a.m. (4:30 to 5:30 a.m.) and Monday p.m. (5 p.m. hour). Be prepared for road closures, and do not drive through the flood waters.

Find tide times, coastal flooding forecast for the Jersey Shore here Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show wh…

Both of these storms will be coastal storms. However, how they develop will be different.

The one late Friday into early Saturday will be a “Miller B” type coastal storm. Low pressure moves into the interior Northeast. It then transfers its energy offshore, in this case, New Jersey, and then strengthens as a coastal storm as it moves northeast.

Otherwise, expect a cool day again Thursday. High temperatures will from range the upper 50s for Margate and the shore to the low 60s for Somers Point and the Garden State Parkway corridor to the mid-60s well inland like Vineland. Morning sun will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon. A few p.m. sprinkles will be around.

The one late Sunday into early Monday will be a “Miller A” storm. That’s a low-pressure system that moves from the Gulf Coast region to the north-northeast, up the East Coast.