Two prescribed wildfire burns coming Tuesday

controlled burn

Section forest fire warden Chris Franek, of Branchville, setting a prescribed burn along a dirt road in the Warren Grove Bombing Range in Bass River Township. Forest Fire Service doing a prescribed burn of 360 acres they have planned in the Bass River Township area. Thursday, March, 8, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)

 Danny Drake

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service as well as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service will conduct a prescribed burn in Atlantic and Cape May counties in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire Tuesday. The burns will be weather dependent and are subject to change. 

In Atlantic County, there will be one burn that will take place near the Fish and Wildfire headquarters near the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in the Oceanville part of Galloway Township. Smoke will likely be visible for miles and may blow high overhear near Long Beach Island, given the southwesterly wind. 

Another burn will take place in Cape May County, in Middle Township. 

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25%. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Humidity levels will stay between 25 and 35% on a warm March day, as highs reach the low 60s inland and mid-50s along the coast. Winds will be light out of the southwest during the morning, though it may flip to the southeast as a cooling sea breeze develops. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

