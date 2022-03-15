Two prescribed wildfire burns coming Tuesday

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service as well as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service will conduct a prescribed burn in Atlantic and Cape May counties in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire Tuesday. The burns will be weather dependent and are subject to change.

In Atlantic County, there will be one burn that will take place near the Fish and Wildfire headquarters near the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in the Oceanville part of Galloway Township. Smoke will likely be visible for miles and may blow high overhear near Long Beach Island, given the southwesterly wind.

Another burn will take place in Cape May County, in Middle Township.

Could California-style wildfires happen in New Jersey's Pinelands? The largest wildfire raging in the western United States, the August Complex in California, …

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25%. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Humidity levels will stay between 25 and 35% on a warm March day, as highs reach the low 60s inland and mid-50s along the coast. Winds will be light out of the southwest during the morning, though it may flip to the southeast as a cooling sea breeze develops.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.